FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion University has announced some upcoming summer camps:
BASEBALL
The Patriots will host camps, for ages 7-12, on July 6-10 and July 20-24. Sessions are from 9 a.m. until noon each day, and social distancing will be observed. The camps will cost $90 per session, if paid in advance, or $100 on the first day of camp. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. Online registration is available at www.fmupatriots.com
Refunds for cancellations will be given at the following rates: 4 weeks or more before the camp (100 percent); 2-to-4 weeks before the camp (50 percent); and 25 percent for those made less than two weeks before the camp.
For more information, call 843-661-1240.
TENNIS
The Patriots will host a camp for ages 8-18 from July 13-16 at the Kassab Courts. Sessions are from 9 a.m. until noon each day, and social distancing will be observed.
The cost will be $60 per camper. Enrollment is limited. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. Online registration is at fmupatriots.com.
Refund rules are same as those for FMU’s baseball camps.
For more information, call 843-661-1240 or tennis coach Garth Thomson at 843-661-1185.
