FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion will host a summer kids' soccer camp for boys and girls, ages 9-15, July 20-23 from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Cost is $85 per participant.
Campers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle and snacks.
For more information, contact coach Rincon at (843) 661-1241 or luis.rincon@fmarion.edu.
Refunds for cancellations will be given at the following rates: Four weeks or more before the camp 100%, 2-to-4 weeks before the camp 50%, and less than 2 weeks before the camp 25%.
WSOC ID CAMP
The Patriot women's soccer team has scheduled a Prospect ID Camp for prospective high school age players (grades 8-12) on Aug. 1.
The non-refundable cost of the clinic will be $70. Registration must be done in advance. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. on the soccer training fields behind the Smith University Center on the main campus.
The camp will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a training session, small-sided games, and 11-vs.-11 games. A break for lunch (not provided) will occur at noon. The camp includes a tour of the campus and a question and answer session with players and the coaching staff. The camp will conclude at 4 p.m.
Contact coach Parker at (843) 661-1244 or chelsea.parker@fmarion.edu for more information.
