FLORENCE, S.C. — The 69th annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational will start Wednesday at Florence Country Club, and will feature a three-round tournament for the first time.
Also, for the first time since 1997, the defending champion of the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s longest-running tourney is a Florence native. Meet Pake June, who won last year’s event, becoming the first golfer from the city to win this since Gregg Jones in 1996.
“It feels good to be entering this, and I’m trying my best to try to defend it,” said June, a rising junior at Trinity-Byrnes. “It’s a good feeling to know my name is on that trophy, and I feel like my game is in a good spot to where I feel like I have a good chance to defend the title.”
In last year’s two-round tournament, June won with an overall 139, one stroke better than Camden’s Willis Kelly.
But June won’t be the only local contender when Wednesday’s first round begins. Fellow Florence golfer and Trinity-Byrnes teammate Gene Zeigler is the top-ranked junior boys’ player in the Carolinas.
“That can be fun,” June said of this tournament, one of the SCJGA’s majors. “Me and Gene have been playing together recently a good bit. We’ve both been competing really hard. And I think that will show this coming week.”
In last week’s SCGA Junior Championship at Pawleys Island, June tied for 32nd, and Zeigler tied for 43rd.
On Saturday, June talked more about memories from winning last year's Grant Bennett.
“It was pretty big,” June said. “I had thought I was playing some pretty good golf, and it was just a matter of time before it really came out and showed."
June, the state’s 15th-ranked junior boys’ golfer, said he doesn’t anticipate any added pressure from being this tournament’s defending champion.
“I don’t think it adds any pressure, at all,” June said. “To me, I’m just making it like it’s just another tournament. I won it last year, and I feel like I can do it again if I play good. But I just want to go through the same routines that I would go through for any tournament.”
June, who recently won a one-day tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Club, had also won his age division on SCJGA stops in September’s Orange Jacket Classic in Anderson, and November’s George Holliday Classic at Myrtle Beach.
Currently, June likes how his mental approach to golf is going.
“I think I’ve gotten better all the way around, but the one thing that’s improved the most is planning everything on the course,” June said. “I feel I’ve gotten smarter on the course, I know more when it’s time to be conservative and when to be aggressive. That can make a big difference in your score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.