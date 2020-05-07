FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Motor Speedway has scheduled its season opener for 7 p.m. May 16, without fans in attendance, track owner Charlie Powell said after the track was not able to start earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said there will be social distancing, temperature checks and waiver forms with language including pandemics.
Only race teams, drivers and their families are allowed into the pits (grandstands closed), and pit passes are $25 each for the track, which will open that day at 11 a.m. Four classes will compete Saturday: Late Model Challenger Series, Street Stock, 4-Cylinder Stock, and Thunder & Lightning.
“We’ve got 30 acres that is used just for the purpose of the race cars and their competitors,” Powell said. “It’d take a whole lot of cars and vehicles where people would be near anybody. When we park the vehicles, they will be parked six feet apart. And anybody who comes in, they’ll have to be in their area around or beside or behind their vehicles and they can sit in chairs they bring.
“That way, you can communicate. But there won’t be groups congregating together to possibly create a problem,” he added. “Also, our restrooms will be sanitized where people can wash their hands as often as they like. We’ll also have sanitizer materials there. We’re not saying you have to wear a mask, but that appears to be the choice of people through all types of activities, now. We encourage that, or anything else they want to bring to make themselves safer.”
Powell said pit crews at local races are typically small, so there will be no reduction of pit crew members.
“We plan to monitor social distancing really well,” Powell said. “I’ve sent out some emails and so forth to make a list of drivers who are going to come. That gives me an idea. Right now, it’s 42 racing teams, and there’s potential for another 40.”
Powell said although there won’t be a pre-set capacity for the pit area the track’s staff will be able to monitor how many people are there by looking at the pit-pass signup sheet.
Powell said the track did not ask for permission from any government officials if the track could host races Saturday.
“I went by what I had seen at other race tracks in South Carolina. (Darlington Raceway) was a motivator in this,” he said.
Darlington will host NASCAR Cup races May 17 and 20, and an Xfinity event on May 19. Each of those races also will be with no fans in attendance.
“If we go by what guidance we get from the powers that be, if we follow what they’re recommending — even though they didn’t name us — I just have to think we’re on a good track here,” Powell said. “We’re on the same page as Darlington, except on a smaller scale. You can take their ideas and do the same thing with what we’re doing. We’re not trying to copy Darlington or anything like that. But it’s a model and a fair way of doing things.
“We’re all walking a fine line, I think,” he added. “We’re walking like almost on the fence. You don’t know what you ought to be doing. You don’t know what you should be doing. You try to do what looks like should be right.”
Powell thinks the resumption of local racing will be a huge boost to the area.
“We don’t want to create any problems for anyone. The whole idea is because people have almost gone stir crazy because of this,” Powell said. “I’ve heard people say they’ve polished and wiped down their race cars so much that there ain’t no numbers left on them. Or they’re cut the grass so much, it’s down to the dirt, now.”
Powel talked about the state slowly opening back up after so many businesses and activities had been taken away because of coronavirus-preventative measures.
“I guess (Gov. Henry McMaster) and his people are doing the best they can because we’ve never been through this before,” Powell said. “The public has got to have some relief. (The government) gives us money and they have done things like that to try to keep us safe. But I think people are a little smarter than what they give them credit for.
“It’s like leading you out there and saying, ‘This is how you ought to do it because we think it’s best for you,’” he added. “But I think a lot of the government officials don’t even know what a race car is. They’ve never been around one. They’ve never sat in one, never watched one race other than by TV. And that’s not a good model, either, because you’re not there. We’re not trying to cause any problems. We’re trying to alleviate the people who are having to stay at home for a good couple or three months. It’s not good.”
And although pandemics will be part of the track’s waiver form, Powell said he’s unsure how anybody can file a lawsuit because of that.
“I think it would be very difficult for anybody to say, “I went to Florence Motor Speedway and got coronavirus,’” Powell said. “How can a person say that?”
Meanwhile, Powell said, he looks forward to the day his track can host fans again.
“If we do that, they’ll be temperature checks, too, and they’ll be spacing, for sure,” Powell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.