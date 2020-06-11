FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Motor Speedway owner Charlie Powell was under the impression accelerateSC’s guidelines for reopening motorsports facilities cleared the way for local race tracks to not only host races, but add fans to the grandstands — as long as all of accelerateSC’s conditions were met.
Although fans are not mentioned in the title of that specific accelerateSC document, it does go into details like how to seat fans in the grandstands and allow them to exit. Only on the page that has the link to those guidelines is there a statement that reads, “accelerateSC has released these guidelines to help related businesses prepare for when they can reopen.”
But that statement is not on the document itself, which appears to have created much confusion in the state local motorsports community.
In a late-May printout of those guidelines, the document states at the bottom of its first page, “Notwithstanding any and all federal and state requirements, reopening and resuming activities are at your own discretion."
Therefore, Powell said, area race owners and promoters went by that guideline document itself. And once those guidelines were met, Powell said, they were under the impression they were free to host events with fans in the grandstands.
Powell added that some did just that.
The most recent examples were this past weekend when fans were in the grandstands at Dillon Motor Speedway, Lake View Motor Speedway and even Sumter Speedway.
Powell was going to follow suit after hosting one without fans in the grandstands in late May by hosting one Saturday with fans in the grandstands. But interim Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes sent Powell a letter relating to McMaster’s executive order in March that labeled local race tracks non-essential.
"As you are aware, this office responds to citizen complaints,” the letter stated in its second paragraph (the entire letter can be viewed with this story on www.SCNow.com). “Under the current Executive Order of Governor McMaster, racing with fans in the grandstands is a recreational venue which is still considered 'non-essential,' and is therefore not authorized."
The “complaints” part of the letter took Powell aback.
“The sheriff’s department is taking the position they got a complaint from a citizen,” Powell said. “What was the complaint? What I’m asking is what could a person complain about intelligently about Florence Motor Speedway racing with fans. What could they do? Fans are not obligated to come; it’s a choice. And by the way, Gov. McMaster called us an entertainment venue, not a recreation venue.”
After the sheriff's office was asked what complaints were made about FMS, and how were other local tracks able to race with fans in the stands while FMS couldn’t, the answer by sheriff's Maj. Michael Nunn was, “We believe that Sheriff Barnes’ letter to Mr. Powell is self-explanatory. It is a misread of the letter that complaints have been made, however.”
Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, confirmed the FCSO letter’s ruling by saying, “At this time, local race tracks aren’t permitted to have events with fans. Now if they were to call the Department of Commerce and submitted an application for clarification, my understanding is they would be able to have events without fans. But at this time, they are not permitted to race with fans in the stands. The governor has said a number of times he is working to lift those restrictions as quickly as he possibly can and in as safe a manner as possible.”
This doesn’t leave Powell any more satisfied.
“Through all of this, (the government) has been taking stuff out, adding stuff on about what to do and what not to do. It’s very hard to keep up with,” he said. “Meanwhile, I’m sitting back and watching other area race tracks race with fans in the grandstands.”
So, for Saturday at FMS, gates open at 10 a.m. and pit passes are $25. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
All Powell can do is get ready for Saturday while pondering one obvious question.
“If I got stopped from racing with fans in the stands, how are those other 12 to 15 tracks in the state going to be stopped that are doing the same thing?” Powell asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.