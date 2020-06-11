FLORENCE, S.C. -- After Florence Motor Speedway announced last Friday the track would host races Saturday with fans in the grandstands, that plan has been changed: No fans in the grandstands.
Only pit passes will be sold.
WILL BE UPDATED
FLORENCE, S.C. -- After Florence Motor Speedway announced last Friday the track would host races Saturday with fans in the grandstands, that plan has been changed: No fans in the grandstands.
Only pit passes will be sold.
WILL BE UPDATED
