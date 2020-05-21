Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Parks & Recreation plans to have a fall baseball league at Greenwood Park for ages 3 through 14, and it also has plans for a virtual summer day camp at Lynches River County Park.
According to department athletic director Ronnie Pridgen, his department has every intention to have fall leagues for youth football and soccer.
For more information about those programs, please call (843) 667-0920.
