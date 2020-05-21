Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 24.9 FEET BY TUESDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LOGGING OPERATIONS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM PEE DEE. FLOODING OF FARMLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER WILL WORSEN. &&