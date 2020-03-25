FLORENCE, S.C. — Aviyan Guile and Oshwand Scott have game plans for a sports agency.
From the business side.
Guile, who already has set up his own business, E-Class Sports Marketing & Management, said he’s a sports agent for the WNBA and CFL. And Scott, who has graduated from USC Aiken and the Charleston School of Law, said he’s a sports agent for the NBA.
“We want to become the first sports agency in the Pee Dee area,” said Guile, who played football his first three years at Wilson High School before graduating from West Florence.
As for a name for their agency after Guile and Scott come together to form it, Guile said there is no set name at this time.
But they have the idea. And that's a starting point.
Guile said he was a running back at Wilson under then-coach Darryl Page for three seasons. After graduating from West, he said, he enrolled at the University of South Carolina and walked on with the team before becoming a student assistant under then-coach Steve Spurrier.
“Everette Sands was a guy I worked really close with while (at South Carolina) while he was an assistant there,” Guile said. “He was the guy who recruited me when I was in high school and he was at North Carolina State before that.”
After Guile graduated from USC in 2017 with a major in hospitality and tourism with a minor in sports management, the latter drew his curiosity.
“Recruiting and helping athletes is one of the biggest things I wanted to do coming out of high school,” Guile said. “I went through the recruiting process myself, and I decided I wanted to level it up. When I took a sports-management course at USC, my professor was a sports agent. And when I told him I was kind of interested in doing this, he said he would teach me more about it. Then I got connected with more people in the industry, and I fell in love with it.”
After college, Guile was a Wilson football assistant under Derek Howard in his first season, 2017, and also was a Lower Richland assistant.
Guile, who said he has been an agent for his fields since January, talked about his next step.
“It’s challenging and exciting at the same time. I’m working hard to build the kind of capital to see players and do all those kinds of things,” Guile said.
He then talked about what he sees as a sports agent’s mission.
“The purpose is to help promote the athletes here in Florence,” said Guile, who said he is doing business management for Sumter’s Donald Rutledge Jr., who played football at Georgia Southern and eyes a pro career.
“We have a lot of athletes around here that have the opportunity to go far and play far," Guiles added. "I just don’t think there’s much encouragement. With me being an agent, I want to be a mentor and help athletes get opportunities.”
When Scott first started law school, he helped coach the AAU team his brother, Travion McCray, played for.
“The more I saw basketball, the more I became intrigued with the business side of the sport,” said Scott, a 2009 Timmonsville graduate. “I haven’t taken the bar yet. I may still want to be a lawyer one day. But I want to see how this goes. Next year, I’ll be certified for the NFL, hopefully.”
Scott also looks forward to working with Guile.
“Right now, we’re just trying to figure the ins and outs of it,” Scott said. “We want to have athletes ready. A lot of people will try to take advantage of you in this process if you’re not familiar with it.”
After Scott was asked what are goals of their agency, Scott said the following:
“We want to help the youth when it comes to marketing and branding. We want them to basically know the ins and the outs of contracts — what to look for when you’re getting ready to sign. We want to make sure they don’t get the short end of the stick and instead help put them in a better situation.”
