FLORENCE, S.C. — Drew Harrill’s second round of the 69th annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational was a roller coaster.
Seven birdies, four bogeys.
But an eagle on the par-5 eighth rolled the Spartanburg High School standout to the top of the leaderboard, ahead by one shot over first-round leader Max Green of Hilton Head Island at Florence Country Club.
Harrill, who was tied for fifth and three shots back after Wednesday’s first round, started Thursday on the back nine. He finished this round with a 5-under-par 66 on the par-71 layout, putting him 8 under for the tournament with an overall 134.
Green, meanwhile, carded a 70 (two birdies, and his lone bogey of the tournament so far, at 13), and is at 135. Columbia’s Adam Hunt is third with a 138, followed by a three-way tie for fourth at 139: Woodruff’s Daniel Brasington and Trey Howard, as well as Aiken’s Cameron Biddle.
Last year’s champion, Pake June of Florence, is in a four-way tie for seventh at 140 after totaling a 68 Thursday.
Harrill’s eagle, however, was Thursday’s most significant feat.
“I was pretty excited,” Harrill said. “I kind of turned away to hide my emotions from everybody because I knew that was for the lead. I’ve never won a tournament, and I’ve never been in the lead going into the final round.
“This is kind of new territory for me.”
Harrill, after hitting into the left rough on No. 8, had 180 yards to the pin.
“I knew it was going to jump, so I took a 9-iron and just tried to swing out of it,” he said. “And I think the ball landed on the fringe and it rolled up to about 15 feet of the pin. And I just trusted myself on the third shot and made it. And I was so happy to make it.”
That certainly helped Harrill’s mindset.
“The difference between being 1 up on someone, versus being tied with him or 1 back, it just gives me a whole lot of confidence going into tomorrow,” he said. “I’m just going to keep on going.”
An insight into Harrill’s mindset could be seen after he bogeyed 11 and 12 (his second and third holes of Friday’s round).
“I made a long putt on 12. I had been putting well these past couple of years,” Harrill said. “I knew the putter was hopefully going to be there. After that, I told myself I was still right there and that there was no reason to slouch or start playing bad because of two bad holes. I just kept on doing what I was doing.”
After Harrill birdied Nos. 13 and 14 to reach even par, he slipped back to 1 over with a bogey at 15. But four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 17, turned Harrill’s day around for good.
“The rain actually started coming down when I was on the 17th green,” Harrill said. “And then I hit what I think was my longest put, like 12 or 15 feet, for birdie. I just knew the line, and I was excited after that put me back at even.
“And 18 was a pretty decent par-5, and I birdied that,” he added. “Then, I made eight-foot birdies on 1 and 2 after making the turn. I knew how far back I was, so it was really important to get those birdies.”
After another birdie at 5, followed by a bogey at the par-4 sixth, Harrill soon seized his opportunity for the lead at No. 8.
Now, time to look to Friday’s final round.
Thursday evening, Harrill was on the phone with his swing coach, Kevin Britt, director of junior golf at the Country Club of Spartanburg.
“He just said to do what I’ve been doing and have fun and relax,” Harrill said. “Just have a good tempo and control what you can control, and shots will happen.”
Dallas Johnson (Mount Pleasant) carded a 74 to hold a two-shot lead over fellow Mount Pleasant native, Walker Felton, in the Boys’ 13-14 division. Johnson will look to capture his first SCJGA major victory as he heads into the final round.
Meanwhile, Owen Atkinson (Columbia) remained consistent posting another 74. Atkinson will have some heat on his heels as Will Ruth (Moore) will look to make a run for the Boys’ 11-12 title sitting three shots back.
And Connor Wolfe (Blythewood) increased his lead after carding a 39 on the back nine for a two-day total of 78. Wolfe holds a five-shot lead in Boys 10-under, going into the final day.
