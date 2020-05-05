FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the first time, Dixie Youth Baseball today announced its World Series for all age divisions are canceled.
"Last night we made a very hard decision regarding the 2020 Dixie Youth Baseball season," DYB commissioner William Wade stated in a news release. "For the first time in our 64-year history, the National Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series tournaments. With all of the uncertainty and disruption that the COVID-19 virus has caused across our country, we did not feel that attempting to play a world series would be the prudent thing to do.
"The health and well-being of all of the participants, parents and fans outweigh the value of world series play," he added. "Hopefully by removing the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series from our postseason schedule, the states and leagues that are cleared to begin activities can have substantial regular season play, which is the foundation of Dixie Youth Baseball."
There is also still the possibility of a postseason at a state level. According to South Carolina Paul McCulloch, he sent a one-question survey to the state board today, asking its members to vote on whether they'd prefer to have a state postseason. Then, a decision on that will be handed down.
David Hudson, director of DYB District 10 (Florence County) said he's disappointed there will be no DYB World Series, but he agrees this is for the best to keep everyone healthy.
"I feel bad for the kids because the kids are why we're in it," Hudson said. "I hope at least a regular season will be played."
While District 10 waits it out, District 5 has had a few teams cancel their seasons already. According to District 5 director Tim Adams, those who have canceled their seasons so far include Cheraw, Marlboro County, Pageland and Lee County. Adams added Hartsville Northern, Hartsville National and Chesterfield are holding out hope to play.
"They're trying to hopefully get started at least the second week in June. That depends on if everything gets opened back up or not," Adams said. "And then, it's possible they'll play through the first of week of July and not worry about all-stars or anything like that."
If a regular season is able to happen, DYB recommends each team play 12 games. Social distancing will be enforced, and sharing equipment will be limited. Cleaning and sanitizing of equipment after each use is also required. Employees, umpires and coaches will wear facemasks, and players will be encouraged to wear facemasks in close-contact areas.
No pregame or postgame handshakes will be allowed. Teams, however, would be allowed to say something like, "Good game" to each other.
Also, leagues would be encouraged to require players and parents sign COVID-19 waivers.
