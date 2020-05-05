Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTH CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHERN DILLON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... EAST CENTRAL DARLINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 930 PM EDT. * AT 831 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MECHANICSVILLE, OR NEAR DARLINGTON, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. SPOTTERS HAVE REPORTED TWO INCH HAIL WITH THIS ACTIVITY. HAZARD...PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLORENCE, MARION, MULLINS, LATTA, QUINBY, LAKE VIEW, SELLERS, FORK, BLUE BRICK, ZION, MARS BLUFF, BROWNSVILLE, OAK GROVE, GAPWAY, FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS, RAINS, BINGHAM, MECHANICSVILLE, FLOYDALE AND SMITHBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.50IN; WIND...60MPH