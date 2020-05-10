DARLINGTON, S.C. – The virtual bubbly from winning the final virtual event in NASCAR’s iRacing Series has since dried.
Now that the North Wilkesboro 160 at Virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway is over, Saturday’s iRacing winner, Denny Hamlin, and the rest of the Cup Series regulars turn their attention to the resumption of their real season Sunday and May 20 at Darlington Raceway.
The first Cup race, at 3:30 p.m. will be 400 miles on Fox, and the second (7:30 p.m.) is 311 miles on FS1. In between, on May 19 on FS1, a 200-mile Xfinity race will be at Darlington at 8 p.m.
The most recent Cup race was March 8 at Phoenix. Now, with no practice or qualifying, they will just get in their car Sunday and start racing.
“Yeah, that’s going to be different,” said Hamlin, who has won two Southern 500s (2010, ’17). Darlington is still scheduled to host the Southern 500 this year at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 on NBCSN to start the playoffs.
“I truly don't think it will be any – it will be a little different than Daytona because we have practices and things like that,” Hamlin added. “To me, when we go to California, Atlanta, whatever the second race of the season is, that is always the nervous moment I have. I usually don't race anything in the offseason, don't do any testing.”
Darlington is challenging enough even with testing. Good thing there is iRacing.
“It's difficult to be able to trust yourself and your instincts; you know what you're doing barreling off into Turn 1 at the proper speed,” Hamlin said. “The good news is now that we know all these guys have got rigs, I guarantee all of them will be on iRacing at some point out there making laps at Darlington just to get re-acclimated.”
Meanwhile, drivers are still feeling things through, as are the rest of us.
“For me personally, I don't know about other drivers, but just the unknowns about the procedures,” Hamlin said. “You can read about them all you want. We also heard through the teleconference we had with NASCAR about the protocols. But making sure you're doing everything exactly the way that they want it. ... Obviously there will be a huge microscope on how we're doing things, making sure it's done in a safe manner. For all of us, it's just the unknown of making sure we're doing it the right way.”
It’s going to be a surreal experience as the Cup Series races four times between Sunday and May 27 – twice at Darlington, twice at Charlotte. Only the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 will have pre-race qualifying that day during this stretch.
“After the first week I think it will be easier and people will have a better understanding,” Hamlin said. “Certainly, the first week there will be some questions that I'm sure drivers will have.”
And, of course, social-distancing rules will be stringent. On Friday, the day before a UFC event in Jacksonville, Fla., it was announced that Ronaldo Souza and his two corner men tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Yeah, I'm just following really the guidelines that you see and read on TV,” Hamlin said. “Just trying to do that. I've obviously checked my temperature throughout this whole thing. I've been pretty lucky as far as that's concerned. I have two kids. They run a temperature all the time.
“It's a little nervous for me knowing that you could get a fever or something like that, and it maybe will scare you into thinking you have something that you don't,” he added. “I'm pretty certain that no matter what, we're in an advantage because we're a non-contact sport, especially with the players themselves. I'm confident that we can go from our street car that we drive to the race track, into our race car, not be within 6 feet of anyone, except for the person that is on the window net. We're going to be able to do this, and it should be pretty effective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.