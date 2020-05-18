Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Florence-based American Trophy Company had to put the pedal to the metal after NASCAR awarded three races this month to Darlington Raceway.
ATC’s relationship with the track Too Tough to Tame had been strong for quite some time. So much so, the company co-owned by Kenney Bryant and Linda Hicks Bryant makes the trophy for the Southern 500’s winner in September.
So, ATC not only made the trophy for Sunday’s Real Heroes 400 winner, Kevin Harvick, but also the ones for tonight’s Xfinity event and Wednesday’s other Cup race at Darlington.
“We got a call from (Darlington President Kerry Tharp) about two weeks before race time, and he said, ‘Hey, we have racing coming to Darlington,” Kenney Bryant said. “I need three trophies, we’re having a NASCAR Cup Series race, and Xfinity race, and another Cup Series race. So I need three different ones in about two weeks. So, I need a few ideas maybe in a couple of days, bring them over here.”
Suffice to say, the Bryants and their company got rolling.
“I was like, ‘Whoa! Nothing like a little pressure. So, we got a few ideas together,” Kenney said.
They also received some some help from Aynor’s Scott Todd, of Father & Sons Services LLC Welding/Metal Art.
“(Todd) does a lot of metal artwork that you see on the wall. So we partnered up and threw a few ideas around,” Kenney said. “And we got a little mockup for Kerry. And Kerry said, ‘Man, I love it! Let’s go with it.”
Kenney talked about the inspiration behind Sunday’s trophy design.
“The theme for the weekend was telling the South Carolina story,” he said. “So we have the South Carolina cutout with an outline of the track. It also has a palmetto and crescent. Everybody loves that, so we, so we incorporated that with the cutout of Darlington Raceway. It just fit with the trophy.”
On the sides of Sunday’s trophy is artwork of medical professionals, whom the race honored with its title.
Although Kenney wouldn’t give complete details about the trophy for Wednesday’s Cup race, he did give some.
“It will have the shape again of South Carolina, minus the track cutout,” Bryant said. “But it will have the palmetto and crescent. A few logos will be different, but it will be a similar design.”
Preece to start Wednesday from poleThe top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race were inverted, to determine Wednesday’s starting lineup. The rest of the field starts in the same position the drivers finished Sunday.
That means Ryan Preece will start from the pole. In his second year of full-time Cup racing, his most recent win a 2018 Xfinity event at Bristol.
Time of Xfinity race moved upTonight’s Xfinity event at Darlington has been moved up from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. The race will be televised by FS1.
No charms necessaryCup driver Corey LaJoie finished 31st Sunday, and that’s where he’ll start Wednesday.
After being asked if he was superstitious in the same fashion many baseball players are, he said that was once the case.
“I was into lucky pennies and keeping them in your pocket. If I found it, it had to be heads-up, but eventually, I’d lose it. and I’d lose my luck,” LaJoie said. “So I just forgot about it. I also used to be about left-glove on first, left-ear plug in. But then I was like, ‘Let’s forget that.’”
