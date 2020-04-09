DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tuesday’s Darlington City Council vote was the culmination of a seven-year-long process that was closer to 60 years in the making.
The second and final reading of an ordinance was approved that paved the way for the purchase of 116 acres at 1755 Harry Byrd Highway. The land will be used by the recreation department for a sports complex that at the very least will feature a number of new baseball and softball fields.
According to a survey done on the property, the $600,000 sale will provide at least 70 acres of build-able land for the new complex, Darlington City Manager Howard Garland said. The Darlington Little League team will also house its base of operations there.
“We’re going to have a work session this Monday evening, and one of the topics for discussion is some type of design for that site,” Garland said. “It’s going to be mainly baseball and softball fields, and it will be up to the council to decide what else goes on the property.”
The ordinance comes following a lengthy search that began in earnest in 2013.
“It’s definitely been a long time coming,” said Lisa Chalian-Rock, the executive director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association and the director of planning and economic development. “Since I started working here in 2013 — I started the same year as the recreation director, Lee Andrews — and they started looking for property pretty hard then.
“From 2013 until now, this is property No. 15.”
It might have taken awhile, but all involved couldn’t be happier with the final property, as it checks off a number of boxes they were looking for as key attributes.
“That piece of property has always kind of stuck out in my mind,” Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said. “It’s close to Darlington Middle School, it’s on a four-lane highway, it doesn’t hold any water and 90 percent of it is good, usable property.
“Everything out there was a just a positive, so I feel like we’ll be able to make a really nice sports complex out there.”
The new site will replace the fields that encompass about 12 acres on Blue Street that have been in use since the 1960s. Those fields have been home to both the recreation department and Darlington schools, and the need for more space was evident, Boyd said.
“We’ve grown a little bit in 60 years,” he said. “Times have changed, and this is a major change that we’ve needed. This will give us the opportunity to do a large expansion and put something on the map for Darlington that everyone will be proud of. That’s our focus.”
The property also provides the opportunity for more businesses, including restaurants, as it features approximately 1,100 feet of road frontages, Boyd said.
“One of things we’re discussing Monday is getting with the designer and getting the layout and seeing what is available for the number of ball fields we need and for some other things we’d like to put on there,” he said. “And at the same time it gives us something we can take to industry for additional grants and funding toward it.”
Pee Dee Electric already has offered a grant of $325,000, Boyd said, with hopefully more coming on board in the near future. Originally the timetable would have been somewhere in the range of a year-and-a-half, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed those plans.
“We’re all scrambling right this second, and all of the businesses are dealing with the turmoil,” Boyd said. “So now’s not the time to say when we can do it. We’re trying to just get everyone back to where they can play ball.
“But once we do, we’re looking forward to moving as quickly as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.