HARTSVILLE, S.C. —The Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center will reopen its doors for limited exercise classes beginning Monday. Staff and instructors will be taking precautions to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed and that facilities remain sanitized. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The exercise classes will be held in the gymnasium at the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center to allow more room for social distancing. Cardio Step Aerobics will be held Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Zumba will be held Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Senior low impact and dance fitness classes will remain suspended until further notice.
The center is located at 701 West Washington Street on the grounds of the Byerly Park Sports Complex. Visit www.hartsvillesc.gov/residents/parks/coach-t-b-thomas-sports-center/ for more information on membership to the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.