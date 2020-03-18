On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Browns struck a deal with free agent linebacker B.J. Goodson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Goodson, who played for Green Bay last season, is expected to take over Schobert's role in the middle, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the pending physical.
A fourth-round pick from Clemson in 2016, Goodson spent three seasons with the New York Giants before playing with the Packers.
