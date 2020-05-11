DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway will be more than another chance for William Byron to tame the Lady in Black and earn that checkered flag.
When the green flag waves, it will have been exactly three years since the 2019 Southern 500 pole-sitter first tested at Darlington as an Xfinity Series rookie. That day, Byron tested the track while third in the Xfinity standings and was joined by Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric.
Byron had good fortunes that day, avoiding that dreaded Darlington stripe.
“One time, I came pretty close off Turn 2,” he said May 17, 2017. “But it gets you really fast. I got lucky, I got away with one. There’s been a few. One guy hit it, so it’s definitely easy to do. And you’re not trying hard enough if you’re not doing that.”
The driver who hit the wall? It was Reddick, the eventual 2019 Xfinity points champion, who finished second in last fall’s Xfinity event at Darlington to winner Cole Custer.
Sunday will be Byron’s third cup race at the track Too Tough to Tame. His first two qualifying runs were impressive.
His finishes? Not so much.
After qualifying 10th at the 2018 Southern 500, Byron finished 35th because of engine problems. And last year, after starting from the pole, he finished 21st. His best career cup finishes were twice for runner-up last season at Daytona's Coke Zero Sugar 400 and Martinsville's First Data 500.
Driving the No. 24, which once belonged to six-time Southern 500 winner, Jeff Gordon, that kind of pressure is a lot to live up to.
And with no practice or qualifying for Sunday’s race? That’s even more pressure.
“It's going to be difficult. I think the biggest thing is just trying to prepare yourself well, physically,” Byron said. “Obviously, you're not going to get that chance to really go through practice and kind of warm up your muscles, I guess you could say, to get ready in the car. Honestly I've just been doing some training and trying to watch some old film of races at Darlington. With it being a daytime race, it's going to be different as well. A lot of different variables there. The biggest thing is just being prepared. I've used iRacing to train me on the mental side, which I think has really helped me. I'm looking forward to carrying that confidence and momentum over to the Cup car.”
Byron also has quite a history with iRacing.
Landon Cassill, who raced in the Cup Series but currently is in Xfinity, hosted an iRacing event in 2011 that he posted on YouTube. A 13-year-old Byron asked him for advice in the comments.
But when real racing resumes Sunday for the first time since March 8 at Phoenix, Byron said he didn’t know which drivers would have the best chances to win at Darlington.
“Gosh, it's tough," Byron said. "I think all the Cup Series drivers adapt really well. There's not really going to be an advantage there. A lot of it's going to fall on the teams and the cars, who hits the setup right. It's going to be big because there's a lot of variables there. You're not going to have a chance to set the height of the car, predict where the splitter is going to end up, where the back is going to travel to.”
After that, it’s up to the driver.
“As a driver, all you can do is put consistent laps together,” Byron said.
“You have to be efficient in traffic at the start of the race. I do feel like there's going to be some mistakes made, some bounces off the wall, things like that. You have to avoid that in the first run or so. Then you'll start to see who really has the car after that.”
As to who will win? That’s anybody’s guess.
“I would assume it's going to be the same guys that run well at Darlington, because they probably have an idea of what their setup needs to be and what they want to feel in their car,” Byron said. “Probably, no surprises, there. But it will take adaptation as a driver, which I think we're all capable of doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.