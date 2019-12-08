FLORENCE, S.C. -- Big-game hunting overseas is beginning to take a portion of the news cycle once again. In this constant barrage of media reports of corrupt governments, especially prominent with the current impeachment and discussions of Ukraine, this story relating to hunting makes one want to dive deeper into the mix to try and piece things together.
The news in question is regarding to the country of Botswana in Africa. Since 2014, Botswana has put a ban on hunting elephants. The new leader of the country just lifted the ban. And as can be expected when you have a story involving animals, especially iconic animals such as elephants, it is hard to figure out whether something is just or not on the surface as conservation and preservation groups favor the animal while industry favors the man.
To be clear, in most cases I support big-game hunting, and that includes trophy hunting. In particular, trophy hunting brings in bigger dollars and when used correctly, the monies go to the overall conservation of that particular species as well as other species that may be hunted or not.
And, in discussion with nearly any country in Africa, there is always going to be two questions that come to mind. First, is the government corrupt? Second, how many animals are we losing to poaching?
Elephants are particularly vulnerable to poaching. They are our largest land dweller and they appear in herds, making them easy targets. Their tusks are wanted dearly on the black market and fetches ungodly payouts. In many places where they are found, the numbers have dwindled significantly.
In Kenya for instance, the numbers of wildlife fell nearly 70% from 1977 to 2016. Why is did this happen? You may be surprised. Kenya put a ban on hunting in 1977. Yet the numbers fell to less than a third of their pre-ban numbers because of poaching, and to an even greater extent, the need for food.
What?
Kenyans found out they could raise a more hardy stock of animals such as goat and cattle, and by doing this, the livestock pushed the wildlife out through the competition of food. So, a preservation tactic backfired. Then with the added pressure of poaching to fetch the quick money, and the need for farmers that now are relying on livestock to defend their property against wildlife, well, things continue to get worse.
What spawned the end to the hunting ban in Botswana is based on a similar scenario, albeit you always have to question if there are other motives. Botswana hosts approximately 130000 elephants in its country. The new government insists the country should be hosting around 50,000.
Due to what they deem the overpopulation of elephants, the great beasts have encroached upon villages, destroyed crops, and are responsible for no less than 17 deaths in the past year (August 2018 to August 2019). Human-elephant encounters have become rampant without the threat of the firearm, and elephants have no reason to fear humans. They just bully their way to where they want to get what the want, to put it in a visual term.
Botswana is making the right decision if the monies created by the opening of hunting seasons that begins in April, go to the right places. By right places, I mean to the people and to the conservation of both elephants and other wildlife. If they follow the lead of say, Zimbabwe, then things begin to fall apart quickly. Zimbabwe doesn’t filter the monies correctly as the government hoards it internally.
But if Botswana handles the situation more akin to South Africa, then it will help the country economically as well as through its protection of natural resources.
