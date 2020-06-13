FLORENCE
This past weekend, the wife and I decided to go camping. Bear in mind the temperatures were expected to be around 90 for the high, and there was a really strong chance of thunderstorms.
So, what exactly do you do in that particular scenario? Obviously, hammock tents or tents with metal or graphite poles doesn’t climb the list for the perfect camping setup. I still suffer from extreme exhaustion when the heat of the day hits around that 90-degree mark, an effect from having a heat stroke late last year. And I am allergic to lightning bolts. They tend to make me die if struck by one.
We decided to camp using our a-frame camper. A pull-behind travel trailer is a great cross between roughing it and living in a RV. It mixes both worlds.
Two years ago, we used the a-frame on a trip to the Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Tetons national parks. It provides solid wall shelter, air conditioning, heat, refrigeration, running hot and cold water, cooking appliances, and even a shower and toilet. We could set it up anywhere from the parking lot of a truck stop to open land near rushing streams. In other words, it is roughing it without truly roughing it.
As far as storms go, when we were in the Badlands we had one of those real white-knuckled eyes-wide-open storms come through. The winds reached over 70 mph with large blanketed rain drops flying sideways. It rained so hard with the near hurricane force winds that while driving my truck and the wind striking the passenger side, the low pressure created on the driver’s side had the top of the door rattling open allowing the water to run in.
My wife and kids were hunkered down in the A-frame camper as the storm came in while I was returning from photographing the incoming storm. When I got to where it was set up, the camper was performing flawlessly. No leaks, and the walls were remaining still and solid. You could tell the wind was fierce, but the main thing they were noticing of the storm was the beat of the rain on the side and top of the camper.
Personally, I have used the camper several times while on assignment for photography work. I usually would set up in national forest or state park areas, and usually the costs to do so was anywhere from $10 per night to free.
It gives me the ability to not only have a comfortable and secure place to sleep, but it gave me somewhere to cook a hot meal, as well as work on the computer, plan the next day, or lounge around for a breather.
Many travel trailers are not super expensive and used ones can be found to fit nearly any budget. They are quick to setup and tear down as well.
If you are looking for an option that gets you out in the wild while still maintaining some of the comforts of civilization, it may very well be your best option.
