FLORENCE, S.C. — The 69th edition of the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational will be its longest yet, going three rounds for the first time.
With a field of 96 players ready to tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Florence Country Club, the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s oldest event will play itself out. An SCJGA major, the event will also be unusual in some ways because of safety precautions in this pandemic. Perhaps the most obvious difference in play is that pins cannot be moved from holes.
There also won’t be a pre-tournament banquet, and there will be no pro/am-like tournament involving junior players and sponsors like in the past.
“Normally, we’d have a banquet and honor a past champion and have a speaker, and we couldn’t do that this year,” said Ben Zeigler, a past chairman of not only this tournament’s committee, but also the SCJGA. “That’s the norm, for now, across the board.”
Florence Country Club head golf pro Steve Behr is fine with that, considering this tournament’s status was long uncertain.
“I’m glad we’re having it. I know it was up in the air for a while,” Behr said of the event that won’t make cuts until after the first two rounds are completed. “The state junior was last week, and the SCJGA did a great job with that. We’re all just looking forward to this one, too.”
The three-round format is one much more to Behr’s liking.
“I think a three-day tournament will identify the better players, in theory, compared to two days,” Behr said.” It’s good, I think, especially for the older players.”
Last year, Pake June became the first Florence native to win this tournament since Gregg Jones accomplished the feat in 1996. Included in this year’s field is also Florence’s Gene Zeigler — a Trinity-Byrnes teammate of June’s — who is the Carolinas’ top-ranked junior boys’ player.
Other boys’ divisions in this SCJGA-directed tournament are for ages 13-14, 11-12, and 10-under.
