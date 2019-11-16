fmn football logo

SCHSL

FRIDAY

LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 4A

Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS

Dillon at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

UPPER STATE SEMIFINALS

Lamar at Wagener-Salley, 7:30 p.m.

LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS

C.E. Murray at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Cross at Lake View

SCISA

SATURDAY

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College

Class 3A

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity-Byrnes vs. Hilton Head Christian, 7:30 p.m.

