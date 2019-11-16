SCHSL
FRIDAY
LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 4A
Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS
Dillon at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
UPPER STATE SEMIFINALS
Lamar at Wagener-Salley, 7:30 p.m.
LOWER STATE SEMIFINALS
C.E. Murray at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Cross at Lake View
SCISA
SATURDAY
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College
Class 3A
Laurence Manning vs. Hammond, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity-Byrnes vs. Hilton Head Christian, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.