(all games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
FOOTBALL
STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 4A
Wilson at Brookland-Cayce
Hartsville at Beaufort
Class 3A
Lower State
Cheraw at Strom Thurmond
Lake City at Gilbert
Dillon at Wade Hampton (H)
Class A
Upper State
McBee at Blackville-Hilda
Ware Shoals at Lamar
Lower State
Scott's Branch at C.E. Murray
Lake View at Branchville
SCISA
Class AAA
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
Class 2A
Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.
Class A
Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy (Ga.)
Thomas Heyward at Pee Dee Academy
