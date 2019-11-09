fmn football logo

(all games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

FOOTBALL

STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 4A

Wilson at Brookland-Cayce

Hartsville at Beaufort

Class 3A

Lower State

Cheraw at Strom Thurmond

Lake City at Gilbert

Dillon at Wade Hampton (H)

Class A

Upper State

McBee at Blackville-Hilda

Ware Shoals at Lamar

Lower State

Scott's Branch at C.E. Murray

Lake View at Branchville

SCISA

Class AAA

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Class 2A

Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.

Class A

Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy (Ga.)

Thomas Heyward at Pee Dee Academy

