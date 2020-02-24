SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a team-high 10 points in the Golden Eagles' 55-31 loss to Spartanburg Christian on Monday in the SCISA 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
PDA 11 6 6 8 — 31
SCA 16 12 13 14 — 55
PEE DEE ACADEMY (31)
Cam Weston 10, Spivey 7, Oakley 8, Gasque 2, Garris 4.
RECORD: PDA 17-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.