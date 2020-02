Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.02 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 20.5 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&