ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An 8-0 run in the first half and an 11-0 spurt in the second half spurred Eckerd College to an 89-76 win over Francis Marion University on Friday during the first night of Eckerd’s Thanksgiving Men’s Basketball Classic.
Francis Marion (1-3) will face the University of Tampa on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the final day of the event. Tampa defeated Bemidji State University 60-49 in Friday’s opening contest.
Senior point guard Jaquez Smith led FMU with 17 points, while junior forward Kendall Wall tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore 6-7 center Winston Hill posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore guard Alex Cox added 10 points.
Admir Radoncic led four Eckerd (4-2) players in double figures with 19 points.
FMU grabbed an early 8-7 advantage after a Smith three-pointer, but the Tritons answered with the 8-0 run to go ahead for good at 15-8. The margin would reach 25-15 before the Patriots rallied to within 29-27 following a lay-up by senior guard Douglas Dwight at the 3:49 mark.
However, Eckerd outscored FMU 9-2 over the final 2:40 of the opening half to assume a 40-31 lead at halftime.
The Tritons would lead by as many as 11 early in the second stanza, but again the Patriots put together a comeback. A lay-in by Cox drew Francis Marion to within 52-46 with 14:33 remaining. Eckerd then used its 11-0 run to open a commanding 63-46 lead.
The deficit would reach 19 before a three-pointer by Wall capped an FMU outburst that got the Patriots to within 82-70 with 4:16 left. However, FMU would not seriously threaten after that point although a three-pointer by Hill did get the margin under double figures briefly at the 1:18 mark.
Francis Marion shot 37.7 percent from the floor, including 11-of-31 from behind the three-point arc, and hit 7-of-10 free throws. Eckerd connected on 51.6 percent of its field goal attempts, including 10-23 from long range, and made 15-of-20 attempts at the foul line.
