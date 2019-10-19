new pee dee academy PDA logo 2018

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Caleb Oakley had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the Golden Eagles' 50-21 win over Williamsburg Academy on Friday.

Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan threw for two touchdowns.

PDA 7 22 14 7 -50

WA 0 14 0 7 —21

FIRST QUARTER

PDA- Caleb Oakley 15 pass from Hudson Spivey (Kyle Zeman kick), 4:46.

SECOND QUARTER

PDA- Zeman 7 run (Zeman Kick), 10:41.

WA- Colby Newton 72 pass from Joe Kellahan (Reid Tisdale kick), 10:25

PDA- Connor Gasque 98 kickoff return (kick failed), 10:11.

PDA- Safety, 6:44.

PDA- Coleby Sinclair 16 run (Zeman kick), 3:50.

WA- Mitchell Floyd 18 pass from Kellahan (Tisdale Kick), 1:52.

THIRD QUARTER

PDA- Oakley 6 run (Zeman kick), 8:44.

PDA- Oakley 2 run (Zeman kick), 2:11.

FOURTH QUARTER

PDA- Colton Caulder 2 run (Zeman kick), 4:58.

WA- Nick Brown 6 run (Tisdale kick), 1:39.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — L: Cam Galloway 11-126; Rashad Johnson 7-67; Dajour Green 6-64.

PASSING - PDA: Hudosn Spivey 20-28-231.

Receiving- PDA: Caleb Oakley 8-105.

RECORDS: PDA: 5-2, 3-0 SCISA 1-A. WA: 5-5, 1-3 SCISA 1-2A.

NEXT GAME: WA will travel to TKA at 7:30 Friday. PDA will travel to Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.

