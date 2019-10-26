FLORENCE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy's Colby Newton had a punt return for a score and two receiving touchdowns in Friday's 48-7 win over The King's Academy.
The Stallions improved to 5-5, 1-3 in Region 1-2A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy fell to 1-7, 1-3 in SCISA Region 1-A and will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.