DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Unlike the first time the two teams met, Darlington’s matchup with Myrtle Beach was close for most of Tuesday night, especially the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the result was the same as they fell 37-35 to the Seahawks.
Darlington trailed 29-22 entering the fourth quarter, but a big quarter by leading scorer Sommer Joseph brought the Falcons back. She scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the quarter and her basket with 2:38 left tied the game at 35-35.
Those were the last points for Darlington, however. Myrtle Beach’s Jazziya Bessard scored moments later with what proved to be the game-winner. The Seahawks were able to take advantage of several Falcon turnovers in the closing moments and were able to play keep away just enough to not allow a final Darlington shot.
Joseph also had seven rebounds for the Falcons and Shaniya Jackson added eight points.
Johnise Graham led the Seahawks with 10 points.
MB 8 6 15 8 – 37
D 8 6 8 13 – 35
MYRTLE BEACH (37)
Johnise Graham 10, Campbell 9, Bessard 7, Nelson 5, Jenkins 2, F. Alston 2, Burgess 2.
DARLINGTON (35)
Sommer Joseph 11, Jackson 8, McPhail 3, Jones 3, Gee 3, Mayze 3, Davis 2, Montgomery 2.
RECORD: D 11-8, 2-4
NEXT GAME: Darlington travels to Marlboro County on Friday.
