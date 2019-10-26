MULLINS 2018 19 LOGO.jpg

ANDREWS, S.C. — Mullins' Isaac Hemingway had three touchdowns, but it was not enough in a 40-34 loss to Andrews on Friday.

Marcus Chandler had a rushing and a passing TD for the Auctioneers, and Alim Legette also caught a pass for a score.

The Auctioneers fell to 6-3, 5-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

