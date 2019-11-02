MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins' Sammy Pressley had two touchdowns, Alim Legette added one via receiving, and Marcus Chandler rushed for a score as the Auctioneers won 42-3 Friday over Latta.
Mullins teammate Nazail Robinson returned an interception for a score, and Russell Dowley recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
The Auctioneers improved to 7-3, 6-1 Region 7-2A and will host an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta still reached the playoffs with a 3-7, 2-5 Region 7-2A mark and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
