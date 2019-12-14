FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chase Hayse and Loyal McQueen combined for 19 first-half points as the Wilson girls' basketball team got out to a big lead over rival West Florence and cruised to a 70-38 victory on Saturday.
Hayse finished with 12 points including 10 the first half as the Tigers grabbed a 19-4 lead after the first quarter. Jada Washington added seven of her nine points in the opening half as WHS built a 23-point advantage at one point before the break.
McQueen had nine points in the first two quarters before turning in a stellar third stanza. She scored 15 points and connected on two of her three shots from downtown.
The Tigers got contributions form 10 different players, and pushed their advantage to more than 30 points early in the third quarter.
Zy’Breayziah Alexander paced the Knights’ attack with a team-high 12 points. Annalia Cook was next with six.
WF 4 10 11 13 – 38
W 19 18 21 12 – 70
WEST FLORENCE (38)
Zy’Breayziah Alexander 12, Cook 6, Parsley 5, Cohen 4, Williamson 3, McKnight 2, Williams 2, Burgess 2, Felder 2.
WILSON (70)
Loyal McQueen 26, Chase Hayse 12, J. Washington 9, K. Washington 5, Johnson 4, Rogers 4, Cameron 4, Bridges 2, Foster 2, Blackeney 2.
RECORDS: WF 1-5. W 3-2.
NEXT GAMES: West Florence travels to Hartsville on Tuesday while Wilson travels to South Florence on Tuesday as well.
