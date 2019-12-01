South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp watches the action in a game where the Clemson Tigers completed their perfect season with a 38-3 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams Bryce Stadium Stadium in Columbia, SC, on November 30th, 2019

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bryan McClendon is no longer the offensive coordinator at the University of South Carolina, according to The State.

McClendon has been relieved of his play-calling duties, but will stay on as wide receivers coach, according to The State.

Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner is out after two seasons as well along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.

The Gamecocks’ season ended with a 38-3 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

McClendon was part of coach Will Muschamp’s initial staff in 2016 as a wide receivers coach and also carried the title of co-offensive coordinator along with Kurt Roper.

He was promoted following the 2017 season.

