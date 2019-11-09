McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Trevor Truell passed and rushed for a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-0 victory over Dixie on Friday in the 1A state playoffs.
Teamate Elijah Williams returned a fumble for a score and rushed for a touchdown.
The Panthers improved to 3-8 and will travel to Blackville-Hilda at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
D 0 0 0 0— 0
M 10 13 7 0 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
M- Trevor Truell 2 run (Omar Gallardo kick), 6:56.
M- Gallardo 25 FG, 1:01.
SECOND QUARTER
M- Elijah Williams 8 run (Gallardo kick), 9:38.
M- Williams 25 fumble return (kick failed), 2:10.
THIRD QUARTER
M- Dawson Griggs 13 pass from Truell (Gallardo kick), :28.
