McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Trevor Truell passed and rushed for a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-0 victory over Dixie on Friday in the 1A state playoffs.

Teamate Elijah Williams returned a fumble for a score and rushed for a touchdown.

The Panthers improved to 3-8 and will travel to Blackville-Hilda at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

D 0 0 0 0— 0

M 10 13 7 0 — 30

FIRST QUARTER

M- Trevor Truell 2 run (Omar Gallardo kick), 6:56.

M- Gallardo 25 FG, 1:01.

SECOND QUARTER

M- Elijah Williams 8 run (Gallardo kick), 9:38.

M- Williams 25 fumble return (kick failed), 2:10.

THIRD QUARTER

M- Dawson Griggs 13 pass from Truell (Gallardo kick), :28.

