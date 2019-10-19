McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Jaheim Wright rushed for 172 yards and one touchdown in the Panthers' 56-7 rout of Great Falls on Friday.
Teammate Elijah Williams had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score, while Braddy Boyle rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and had an interception return for TD.
The Panthers improved to 1-7, 1-0 in Region 2-A and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
