TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Payton Horton had two rushing touchdowns for McBee, which won 48-8 Friday against Timmonsville.
Panther teammates Jahiem Wright, Brady Boyle, William Alston and Elijah Williams also scored.
McBee improves to 2-7 overall, 2-0 Region 2-A. Timmonsville falls to 2-7, 0-2 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of the Timmonsville-Great Falls game will get the final playoff spot from that region.
As for the Panthers, they will host Lamar next Friday with the region crown on the line.
