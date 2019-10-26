DARLINGTON, S.C. —Marlboro County scored the final 21 points of Friday's game against Darlington for a 28-6 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs' Darrius Grant scored a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 and Zack Rogers extra point broke the tie with 2:11 left in the first half.
Darlington's Justin Gregg scored on a 3-yard run as the Falcons took a 6-0 lead and tried for the two-point conversion which failed.
Marlboro County improves to 2-7, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will host Wilson next Friday.
The Falcons fell to 1-8, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville.
