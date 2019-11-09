marlboro county logo

HOPKINS, S.C. — Marlboro County's Jamiek McCoy caught two touchdown passes from Darius Grant, but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs lost 20-14 to Lower Richland in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Bulldogs finish the season at 2-9.

MC 7 0 0 7 — 20

LR 2 6 6 6— 14

