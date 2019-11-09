...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. IN-GROUND
SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD BE DRAINED TO PROTECT THEM FROM
FREEZING.
