SCBCA Top 10 Rankings
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Dutch Fork
3. Mauldin
4. Irmo
5. Ashley Ridge
6. River Bluff
7. Northwestern
8. Byrnes
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Wade Hampton
GIRLS
1. TL Hanna
2. Sumter
3. JL Mann
4. Clover
5. Woodmont
6. Goose Creek
7. Irmo
8. Westside
9. Wando
10. Nation Ford
4A
BOYS
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Aiken
4. Lower Richland
5. AC Flora
6. Greenville
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Travelers Rest
9. Marlboro County
10. North Myrtle Beach
GIRLS
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Ridge View
4. Orangeburg Wilkinson
5. Westwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Wilson
8. North Myrtle Beach
9. Travelers Rest
10. Blue Ridge
3A
BOYS
1. Keenan
2. Wade Hampton (H)
3. Marion
4. Bishop England
5. Manning
6. Union County
7. Chester
8. Camden
9. Georgetown
10. Edisto
GIRLS
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Keenan
4. Bishop England
5. Dillon
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Emerald
9. Seneca
10. Chester
2A
BOYS
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Christ Church
4. Lee Central
5. Whale Branch
6. North Charleston
7. Greer Middle College
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Ninety Six
10. Abbeville
GIRLS
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Mullins
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A
BOYS
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Fall
3. Military Magnet Academy
4. High Point
5. Wagener-Salley
6. McCormick
7. Hemingway
8. Scott's Branch
9. CE Murray
10. Dixie
GIRLS
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Estill
3. High Point Academy
4. Military Magnet
5. Timmonsville
6. McCormick
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Cross
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Lamar
