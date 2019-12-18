SCBCA logo

SCBCA Top 10 Rankings

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Dutch Fork

3. Mauldin

4. Irmo

5. Ashley Ridge

6. River Bluff

7. Northwestern

8. Byrnes

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Wade Hampton

GIRLS

1. TL Hanna

2. Sumter

3. JL Mann

4. Clover

5. Woodmont

6. Goose Creek

7. Irmo

8. Westside

9. Wando

10. Nation Ford

4A

BOYS

1. Ridge View

2. Wren

3. Aiken

4. Lower Richland

5. AC Flora

6. Greenville

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Travelers Rest

9. Marlboro County

10. North Myrtle Beach

GIRLS

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Ridge View

4. Orangeburg Wilkinson

5. Westwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Wilson

8. North Myrtle Beach

9. Travelers Rest

10. Blue Ridge

3A

BOYS

1. Keenan

2. Wade Hampton (H)

3. Marion

4. Bishop England

5. Manning

6. Union County

7. Chester

8. Camden

9. Georgetown

10. Edisto

GIRLS

1. Marion

2. Manning

3. Keenan

4. Bishop England

5. Dillon

6. Woodruff

7. Camden

8. Emerald

9. Seneca

10. Chester

2A

BOYS

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Christ Church

4. Lee Central

5. Whale Branch

6. North Charleston

7. Greer Middle College

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Ninety Six

10. Abbeville

GIRLS

1. Christ Church

2. East Clarendon

3. Mullins

4. Lee Central

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

1A

BOYS

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Fall

3. Military Magnet Academy

4. High Point

5. Wagener-Salley

6. McCormick

7. Hemingway

8. Scott's Branch

9. CE Murray

10. Dixie

GIRLS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Estill

3. High Point Academy

4. Military Magnet

5. Timmonsville

6. McCormick

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Cross

9. Denmark-Olar

10. Lamar

