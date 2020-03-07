COLUMBIA, S.C. – Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a game-high 29 points and the Raiders pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 53-33 victory over Marion on Saturday in the girls’ Class 3A championship game at Colonial Life Arena.
It’s the Raiders (21-6) second title in the last three seasons. The Swamp Foxes finish the season at 29-2.
Marion trailed by seven points in the third quarter when Keenan went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 16. The Raiders maintained at least an 11-point advantage the rest of the way.
The lead ballooned to 51-31 in the fourth quarter after a pair of three-pointers. MHS sank just one shot from beyond the arc for the game while Keenan made five.
The Swamp Foxes also went 8 for 24 from the free throw line.
The first half belonged to Fulwiley. The freshman phenom scored 11 of Keenan’s 12 points in the opening quarter and had 18 by the break. The rest of Raiders had eight points combined.
Fulwiley opened the second quarter with a pair of baskets to extend KHS’ lead to 17-6, their largest of the half, before the Swamp Foxes started to chip away.
Marion used it depth, getting baskets from six different players in the second stanza. Twice the Swamp Foxes got back-to-back buckets to pull within five each time, but could not extend either scoring run.
Baskets from Brooklyn Woods and Fulwiley to close out the half gave the Raiders a 26-18 lead at the break, however, before the Raiders’ big run in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.