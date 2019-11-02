DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. -- Manning's Doobie Daniels passed and rushed for touchdowns, leading the Monarchs to a 27-24 win Friday against Bishop England to clinch the Region 7-3A crown.
It is Manning's first region title in 12 years, and it was accomplished under first-year coach Reggie Kennedy.
Teammate Caleb Wright had a rushing touchdown. Also, Aaron Smith added a rushing score of his own to go along with 203 yards on the ground, as well as a receiving score.
The Monarchs had a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter, then the Bishops rallied to get within 27-24.
Bishop England recovered an onside kick and got to the Manning 9-yard line before losing a fumble with six minutes left. Manning never looked back.
The Monarchs improved to 7-3 overall and 5-0 Region 7-3A and will host Cheraw in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
