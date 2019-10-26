MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Justin Daniels had two touchdowns in a 53-6 rout of Hanahan on Friday.
The Monarchs' Aaron Smith, Marlik Davis, Justin Davis had offensive touchdowns while Jaleel Myers had an interception return for a score.
Manning improved to 6-3, 4-0 in the region and will travel to Bishop England at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
