COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Coker University women's track and field team excelled in day one of the Carolina Challenge on Friday.
Tiffany Taylor inked her name into the Coker women's track and field record books, recording a distance of 11.08m in the shot put. She beat her own previous record of 11.06m, which she set earlier this year at the JDL College Kick-Off Classic on Dec. 7.
Sierra St. John and Caterra Barkins also did well in the shot put, finishing with distances of 10.03m and 9.97m, respectively. In the weight throw, Sierra St. John led the Cobras with a mark of 9.94m, while Myia West threw for 9.60m.
On the track, freshman Nyasia Weatherly set the tone for the Cobras by running a 7.92 in the 60m, which was a personal best. Syriah Lottimore wasn't too far behind at 8.13, with Shania Crosby finishing at 8.61. Ayana English (8.26), Alera Jackson (8.34), and Madison Groleau (8.87) all set personal bests in the 60m.
In the 60 hurdles, Asante Rice led the Cobras with a time of 9.69, while Tiffany Taylor ran a 10.84. Freshman Destiny Ingram completed the 400m dash in 1:04.13 to round out day one for Coker.
"I am truly proud of how we showed up today and the progress that we are making as a team," said coach Pete Early. "We saw lots of personal bests and another school record fall. We look forward to even more great marks tomorrow."
Coker men's track competes in Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Coker University men's track and field completed day one of the Carolina Challenge on Friday.
On the track, Tony McElveen Jr. set the tone for the Cobras as he ran a 6.91 in the 60m prelims, advancing to the semis. In the semis, McElveen Jr. finished fourth with a time of 6.91. Davion Sebree and Antuan Crowder weren't too far beind, running 7.05 and 7.12 respectively. Andre Merritt (7.24), Chirlo' K. Phillips (7.48), and Zaccaeus Beasley (7.51) all set 60m personal records.
The Cobras excelled in the 400 dash as Frederick Thompson (50.44), Wilhemson Jean-Pierre (50.67), Mahliqe Andrews (51.37), Will Mosley (51.55), and Seraphin Kibonge (52.24) all recorded great personal times. In the 60 hurdles, Jamikal Pena finished with a time of 8.64.
"It was a great first day for us," said coach Pete Early. ""I am truly proud of how we showed up today and the progress that we are making as a team. We look forward to even more great marks tomorrow."
Both Coker teams will start day two of the Carolina Challenge on Saturday with the action beginning at 10 a.m. Live results can be found at www.cokercobras.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.