LUMBERTON, N.C. – Led by seniors Ivan Henderson and Andrea Liddell, the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams placed seventh and eighth at the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Championship meets held Saturday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton, N.C.
The FMU men tallied a team score of 222 to finished seventh in the 11-team field.
Henderson toured the 8,000-meter course in 28:13.02 to place 38th. His time was only two seconds off his personal best for that distance. Other Patriot finishers were sophomore Parker Calvert in 51st position with a time of 29:15.12, sophomore Christian England (30:20.93) in 57th, freshman Thomas Allen (a personal-best 31:01.06) in 63rd, sophomore Wyatt Witman (31:46.31) in 71st and senior Robert Hahn (37:06.61) in 86th.
The Patriot women posted a 256 team score to place eighth in the 12-team field.
Liddell completed the 5,000-meter course in 20:18.10 to finish in 32nd position. Her finish was the highest for a Patriot since Meagan Wright placed third in 2014. Liddell was followed by freshman Angela Kasitz (21:51.56) in 62nd, senior Emma Driggers (22:45.69) in 67th, senior Alison Filer (23:18.54) in 76th, freshman Artiana Andrews (27:10.99) in 92nd, senior Alexis Byers (27:15.42) in 93rd, freshman Sarah Driggers (27:56.03) in 97th and sophomore Taylor Boggs (34:10.71) in 103rd.
Both Allen and Kasitz were named to the PBC All-Sportsmanship Team prior to the races.
Augusta University earned the men’s team crown with a 29 score, while Flagler College captured the women’s title with a 40 team score.
Both Francis Marion squads will run in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Meet on Nov. 9 at Wingate University. The women’s 6K race will start at 9 a.m. followed by the men’s 10K race at 10:15 a.m.
Clayton State nips FMU women’s soccer 1-0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior defender Janne Brouer scored on a rebound shot with 6:52 left before halftime and Clayton State University held off a determined Francis Marion University squad for a 1-0 Peach Belt Conference win Saturday in women's soccer action.
The loss snaps Francis Marion’s three-match shutout winning streak and drops the Patriots to 6-6-1 overall and 3-5-0 in conference play. Clayton State improves to 6-5-1 and 3-4-1 and leapfrogs FMU in the PBC standings.
FMU will play host to local conference rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Lakers out-shot Francis Marion 16-3 and held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen posted a career-high equaling 10 saves. Several of her stops were of the diving variety, many over the final 45 minutes as she kept the margin at one goal. However, her scoreless minutes streak in goal was stopped at 351:40, the longest by a Patriot since 2009.
Sophomore Kiley Barr had an attempt from inside the right side of the penalty area in the 35th minute, but Clayton State junior goalkeeper Valentina Bonaiuto made her only save of the night to deny the threat.
The Lakers’ goal came following a corner kick by Moa Loftman from the right side. Manoly Baquerizo snapped a header toward the FMU goal, but the shot was stopped by a Patriot defender on the goal line. However, the ball rebounded to Brouer (who was up the field for the corner) and she tallied her sixth goal of the year from four yards out.
Francis Marion had two shots to equalize in the second half – senior Carli Gauthier in the 62nd minute and junior Sarah Moll in the 74th minute – but neither attempt was on frame.
FMU volleyball captures road win at August
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sophomores Alyssa Hansen and Iyanla Thigpen combined for 25 kills and seven blocks to lead Francis Marion University to a 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17 road victory over Augusta University on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball play.
The Patriots improve to 14-10 overall surpassing last season’s win total and FMU moves to 2-4 in conference action. Augusta falls to 18-7 and 3-3.
Francis Marion will play host to local rival Coker University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.
Hansen tallied 13 kills, eight digs, and two blocks, while Thigpen reach double-digit kills for the fifth time in four matches as she posted 12 kills in only 21 swings with five blocks.
FMU sophomore setter Finn Millians handed out 48 assists and dug up 12 balls, while senior libero Natalie Vaughn set a career-high with 39 digs. That figure is the third-most in Patriot history and the highest total since Kelsie Deaton posted 45 digs against Palm Beach Atlantic College on Oct. 22, 2010.
Juniors Courtney Abdur-Rahim and Kayla Arthur both chipped in nine kills.
Nicolette Ramos led Augusta with 16 kills.
FMU used a 7-1 spurt to overcome a small deficit en route to an opening-set win, and the Patriots led for the entire set No.2 with the exception of an early 1-1 tie. A 7-0 run by the Jaguars produced a deficit that FMU could not erase in the third set. However, a kill by Hansen broke an early 3-3 deadlock in set No.4 and the Patriots gradually pulled away for the clinching win.
FMU men's soccer scores early, late for 2-0 road win at GSW
AMERICUS, Ga. – Sophomore Javier Bello scored in the sixth minute and sophomore midfielder Jafet Santiago scored in the 85th minute – both from assists by sophomore Alvaro Zamora – as 15th-ranked Francis Marion University claimed a 2-0 road victory at Georgia Southwestern State University on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer play.
Francis Marion improves to 10-2-1 overall and remains in a four-way tie for first place in the conference with a 3-1-0 mark (9 points). The Patriots have surpassed their win total (9) of last season and reach double-digit victories at the fast rate (13 matches) in 19 years. The 2000 FMU squad opened 10-1-0.
FMU will play at Coker University on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home to host Clayton State University in a key PBC match-up on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
The Patriots registered a season-high 28 shots (11 on frame), while holding the Hurricanes (4-8-0, 0-4-0) to only six shots. FMU doubled up GSW in corner kicks 8-4.
Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco recorded his PBC-leading eighth shutout by making three saves. That shutout total equals Mike Frazee’s effort in 2000 for the second most clean sheets in a season, behind only Clark Richeson’s nine shutouts in 2014. Rocco has not allowed a score in his last 273:17 in goal.
GSW goalkeeper Oneil Lewis posted nine saves.
Bello gave FMU the only goal it would need at the 5:32 mark when he headed in a service from Zamora. Bello leads the Patriots with six goals.
Santiago added an insurance score at 84:22 by using a nicely-placed pass from Zamora. Both Santiago and Zamora have 11 points this year.
Senior midfielder Travis Cooke led FMU with seven shots, while both Bello and sophomore midfielder Sam Pollard took six shots apiece.
Cushing, Like lead way for Coker cross country teams
Wingate, N.C. - The Coker University men's and women’s cross country teams traveled to Wingate on Saturday and competed in the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championship.
Riley Cushing lead the way for the Cobra men with an impressive time of 29.29.1 while Murishi Irankunda finished close behind with a time of 32:02.3. Senior Will Mosley finished third in his final race for the Cobras with a time of 32:59.3.
In his final appearance for the Cobras senior Razzel Kiplaget finished with a time of 36:23.5.
On the women’s side, junior Chauntress Like lead the way for the Cobras while recording a personal best of 25:46. Like's time places her at a tie for 20th in the Coker record books.
Freshman Kaite Spence came in close behind with a time of 26:24.7. In her last race for the Cobras, senior Tiffany Taylor finished with a time of 36:48.2.
Cobra volleyball falls to Queens
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team fell in South Atlantic Conference action against Queens (N.C.) on Saturday by a score of 3-0.
The Royals won the first set 25-20 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Royals jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening set, before eventually growing their lead to 10-2. Coker would win the next six points to get within 10-8, before the teams would play to a 15-13 lead for Queens. The Royals would go on a streak of five straight points, before Coker would get back within two at 21-19 and then 22-20. Queens would finish off the opening set from there.
Queens would take the second set 25-14 for a 2-0 lead in the match. The two teams played to an early 3-3 tie, before Queens would win five of the next seven points to go ahead 8-5. The two teams would go back and forth for the next several points which left Queens ahead 15-11. The Royals would take control of the set by winning the next seven points before closing out the set.
The Cobras would battle but fall in the third set by a score of 25-19. Queens would hold early leads of 5-2 and 9-4 in the set, before eventually stretching its lead to 15-7. Coker would storm back to get within 17-14, before Queens would finish off the set from there.
Emily Everton paced the Cobras with 10 kills, while Chelsey Blume and Taylor du Bray each had six kills in the contest. Sierra Harvey contributed four kills in the match, while Alexis Kopicki and Annie Mansfield also registered kills on the day. Ashley Carson led the Cobras with 13 assists on the day, while Rami Mullen also dished out 10 assists in the match. Blume also recorded three assists on the afternoon. Blume, Olivia Cerick and Camryn Tate each recorded one service ace in the match. Camryn Tate paced the Cobras with 20 digs on the day, while Everton was the only other Cobra in double-digits with 13.
Carson posted seven digs on the afternoon, while Mullen also added six. Blume contributed four, while Cerick had three and Kopicki and Gabrielle Milo each had two. Du Bray and Payton Jackson each also recorded one dig in the match. Blume led the blocking effort with three solo blocks, while Harvey also had one. Kopicki, Blume, Harvey and du Bray registered block assists on the afternoon.
The Cobras are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Francis Marion. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
Coker field hockey stuns Bellarmine in 2OT
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team celebrated Senior Day with a thrilling 3-2 double-overtime win over visiting Bellarmine on Saturday.
The two teams played a scoreless first quarter, but Coker was able to out-shoot Bellarmine 3-0 and also earn one penalty corner in the period.
Victoria Humphreys started the scoring at 22:46 of the second quarter with a goal assisted by Lisa Rempt to give Coker a 1-0 lead. The Cobras would hold their lead into the half despite five shots and three penalty corners from Bellarmine.
At 6:15 of the third quarter, Mandi Isom scored unassisted to knot the game at 1-1. Coker would respond by regaining its lead with less than three minutes to play in the quarter, when Rempt scored from Kelly Mason to put the Cobras ahead 2-1. Coker would take its 2-1 lead to the fourth quarter.
Around the halfway point of the fourth, Merit Harris would score unassisted to tie the game at 2-2. That would be the only goal for the remainder of regulation as the teams would head to overtime.
One overtime period was not enough as neither team found the back of the cage, so the teams went to the second extra session. They appeared to be headed for a stroke-off, before the Cobras had one last gasp in tight on the Bellarmine cage. Britt Kabo backed down several defenders and flipped the ball to open space in the middle as the clock ticked down. Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole let it rip off the one-timer and her shot would tickle the twine with just six seconds to play in double overtime to give the Cobras the victory.
Humphreys, Rempt and Baronella-O'Toole were the goal-scorers for Coker, while Rempt, Mason and Kabo assisted on markers in the game. Humphreys and Kabo each registered two shots in the game, while five others each contributed one shot. Coker also totaled nine penalty corners in the game. Kelsey Gibbons (7-3) earned the win between the pipes, making 13 stops.
Coker (10-6) finishes off the regular season Tuesday when the Cobras welcome Limestone to the Coker Athletic Field for a 6 p.m. match.
