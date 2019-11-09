MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Wyatt Rowland rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over Porter-Gaud on Friday in the SCISA 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Jordan Burgess passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
The Swampcats improved to 10-1 and will host Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
