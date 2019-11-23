COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Wyatt Rowland scored on a rushing TD, a kickoff return and caught a pass for a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Swampcats fell to Hammond 49-21 on Friday in the SCISA Class 3A state championship at Benedict College.
Hammond scored on the game's first play from scrimmage on a Casper Stokes III 34-yard pass from Jackson Muschamp with 11:43 in the first quarter.
The Skyhawks' Jordan Burch scored two rushing touchdowns and Stokes III added two receiving scores.
The Swampcats got as close as 21-13 on a Rowland's 92-yard kickoff return to start the second half, but Hammond put up the next 28 points.
Laurence Manning finished the year at 11-2 with both losses coming to the Skyhawks.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LMA Wyatt Rowland 27-117.
PASSING — LMA: Jordan Burgess 4-8-107-1-1,
RECEIVING — LMA: Rowland 3-84.
RECORD: LMA 11-2.
