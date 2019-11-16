MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Burgess Jordan rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-42 victory over Ben Lippen on Friday as the Swampcats advanced to the SCISA 3A state title game.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Laurence Manning improves to 11-1 and will play Hammond at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College in Columbia.
