LAKE CITY, S.C. — Dillon's Jay Lester had two rushing touchdowns and threw for 250 yards and two more TDs in a 42-14 win over Lake City on Friday.
Teammate Nemo Squire had two rushing touchdowns.
Lake City's Shelton Burgess and Hilshon Bailey each had rushing touchdowns.
Dillon improve to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-3A and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City fall to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
