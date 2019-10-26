Lake City Panthers vs. Dillon Wildcats

Khalil Fulton (14) tries to steal the ball from Nigel George (2) during the Lake City Panthers vs. Dillon Wildcats high school football game at Ward Memorial Stadium, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Lake City, S.C.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Dillon's Jay Lester had two rushing touchdowns and threw for 250 yards and two more TDs in a 42-14 win over Lake City on Friday.

Teammate Nemo Squire had two rushing touchdowns.

Lake City's Shelton Burgess and Hilshon Bailey each had rushing touchdowns.

Dillon improve to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-3A and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City fall to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

