MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Trey Sharpe rushed for 28 yards and three touchdowns as the Swampcats won 34-6 Friday over Pinewood Prep.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown of his own. He also made an interception on defense.
The Swampcats improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 SCISA 3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
