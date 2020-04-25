LATTA, S.C. – Latta High School Shrine Bowl offensive lineman Donell Stanley will get his shot at the National Football League.
About 15 minutes after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, Stanley tweeted that he was “Thankful to be Dolphin” referred to his signing of a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Stanley was a finalist for the state’s “Mr. Football” award in his final season at Latta and was one of the most highly-recruited players in the state prior to joining the University of South Carolina.
Stanley, who spent six seasons in Columbia, has been a mainstay for the Gamecocks on the offensive line during the last two seasons – starting each their last 25 games including all 12 this past season.
For his career, he made 38 starts including 23 at center, 11 at left guard and four at right guard.
He was also one of five permanent team captains.
