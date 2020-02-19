CAYCE, S.C.— Darlington's Daniel Perkins scored a team-high 13 points as the Falcons earned a thrilling 58-56 victory over Brookland-Cayce on Wednesday in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Qua'Liek Lewis added 10 points for Darlington, who will travel to Marlboro County on Saturday.
The Falcons outscored Brookland-Cayce 35-22 in the second half. after trailing 27-14 at the half.
Darlington outscored the Bearcats 9-7 in overtime.
D 5 9 18 17 9 — 58
BC 8 19 8 14 7 — 56
DARLINGTON (58)
Gary 6, Scott 9, Williams 9, Qua'Liek Lewis 10, Bowens 6, Daniel Perkins 13, Hudson 9, Dubose 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Marlboro County in Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RECORD: D 19-9.
Greer Middle College 87
Chesterfield 48
TAYLORS, S.C. — Chesterfield's Jase Stafford scored a team-high 10 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
C 14 12 16 6 — 48
GMC 16 13 31 27 — 87
CHESTERFIELD (48)
J.Thompson 4, Ellison 5, Sowell 3, Jase Stafford 10, A.Thompson 9, McCoy 6, Melton 2, Henderson 2, Davis 3, Chapman 3.
RECORD: 10-15.
