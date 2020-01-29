FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Shakeem White scored a team-high 22 points as the Knights earned an 83-49 victory over Socastee on Tuesday in boys' basketball.
Teammate Shaquelle White added 16 points.
S 11 15 6 17 — 49
WF 18 20 25 20 — 83
WEST FLORENCE (83)
Little 3, Green 7, Shaquelle White 16, Shakeem White 22, Driggers 3, Graves 7, Lloyd 4, McBride 4, Cooper 6, Bruce 2, Taylor 9.
RECORD: WF 13-6, 4-2 Region 6-5A.
Marlboro County 65
Hartsville 46
BENNETSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's DreVeon Scott scored a team-high 15 points.
Cesare Edwards led Hartsville with 28 points.
H 10 8 8 20 — 46
MC 7 26 12 20 — 65
HARTSVILLE (46)
Bridges 2, Cesare Edwards 28, Blue 7, Huggins 9.
MARLBORO COUNTY (65)
Palmer 7, Oliver 8, Jameik McCoy 14, Dupree 4, DreVeon Scott 15, Lucas 8, Brown 9.
RECORDS: H 7-11, 1-5 Region 6-4A. MC 16-5, 6-0 Region 6-4A.
Marion 74
Dillon 33
MARION, S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 15 points.
Dillon's Brian Reaves scored a team-high 12 points.
D 12 8 7 6 — 33
M 21 16 25 12— 74
DILLON (33)
McKinnon 5, Brian Reaves 12, McRae 1, McKinley 4, Alford 7, Greer 4.
MARION (79)
Saequaan McCullough 12, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 15, Charles 6, Mac Washington 11, Allen 3, Davis 4, Fling 3.
Cheraw 67
Lake City 61
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 31 points.
Lake City's Mailk Hailey scored a team-high 16 points.
LC 6 17 18 20 — 61
C 9 15 19 24 — 67
LAKE CITY (61)
Malik Hailey 16, E.J. McClam 17, Howard 4, Fryson 4, Hilshon Bailey 11, Johnson 8, Caldwell 1.
CHERAW (65)
Marshall Myers 31, Gillespie 8, Scott 8, Williams 2, Gordon 8, Watson 8, Burch 4.
Manning 67
Academic Magnet 60
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Jaquan Fletcher scored a game-high 14 points.
AM 9 11 22 18 — 60
M 20 16 14 17 — 67
MANNING (67)
J.Hilton 6, Xavier Hicks 11, Jaquan Fletcher 14, Justin Daniels 13, Ellebra 3, Felder 5, Trent Brown 10, Taylor 3, Cubit 2
Lee Central 91
Chesterfield 55
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate DaVeon Thomas added 18 points.
C 11 13 16 15 — 55
LC 20 27 29 33 — 91
CHESTERFIELD (46)
J. THompson 2, Sowell 3, Turnage 5, Streater 19, Stafford 11, D.Thompson 10, McCoy 2, Melton 2
LEE CENTRAL (91)
Kelly 2, DaVeon Thomas 18, Benjamin 3, Pollard 6, Bradley 5, Dixon 3, Delonza Perkins 13, Price 2, Provet 4, Hickman 5, LeBron Thomas 25, Perry 6.
Mullins 49
Hannah-Pamplico 38
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a team-high 10 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 22 points.
HP 10 9 10 9 — 38
M 11 11 8 16 — 49
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (38)
Poston 2, Davian Coaxum 10, Cyrus Ellison 22, Calcutt 2.
MULLINS (49)
Pressley 2, Legette 4, Sainvil 2, C.J. Gilchrist 10, Tisdale 8, Campbell 2, Phillips 5, Cross 7.
Johnsonville 69
Kingstree 57
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a team-high 16 points.
Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a game-high 23 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (69)
Chandler 2, Quez Lewis 16, Jace Avant 11, Savion Graves 13, Brown 9, Rashawn Moore 10, Hanna 4, Gillard 4.
KINGSTREE (57)
N'Chez Alston 23, Faulton 3, James 4Cason 5, Jaden Swinton 10, Barr 2, Lakayla Ceasar 10.
Latta 50
Andrews 43
ANDREWS, S.C. — Latta's Trevon Miles scored a game-high 22 points.
LATTA (50)
Trevon Miles 22, Jones 6, Taylor 4, Jones 3, Griffin 9, Deberry 6.
Carvers Bay 53
East Clarendon 44
HENINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a team-high 12 points.
East Clarendon's Marquis Pearson scored a team-high 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (44)
Calvin 9, J.Wilson 9, K.Wilson 8, Strickland 1, Marquis Pearson 11, Bryant 6.
CARVERS BAY (53)
Young 6, Bell 4, Weaver 1, Washington 1, Green 3, Small 2, Brockington 3, Walker 5, MJ Bromell 10, Walker 6, Jy Deas 12.
C.E. Murray 70
Bethune-Bowman 54
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Henry Evans scored a team-high 23 points.
C.E. MURRAY (70)
Henry Evans 23, SOnai Edwards 18, Petrie Izzard 15.
Conway Christian 76
Marlboro Academy 45
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Jackson Quick scored a team-high 18 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (45)
Newton 1, Will Dawkins 6, Blake Dean 2, Jackson Quick 18, Frye 4, Gibson 4.
Trinity-Byrnes 69
Orangeburg Prep 42
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Amarion Coletrain scored a game-high 17 points.
TRINITY-BYRNES (69)
Amarion Coletrain 17, Nick Ford 14, Scott 8,Saragba 5. McLeod 4, Warren 2, Jones 4, Ellis 5, Epps 6, Edwards 3, Fajardo 1.
Florence Christian 58
Wilson Hall 54
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Robbie Jordan scored a game-high 21 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (58)
Smith 2, Emekah Johnson 11, Shelley 5, Gray 6, Clay Bochette 10, Robbie Jordan 21, Rishmawi 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lee Central 58
Chesterfield 22
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Kendra Lasane scored a game-high 19 points.
C 3 8 4 5 — 20
LC 28 23 3 9 — 58
CHESTERFIELD (20)
Rivers 4, Blackmen 5, Diggs 5, Lockhart 6.
LEE CENTRAL (58)
Reddick 3, Jada Rogers 17, Dennis 9, Jenkins 2, Kendra Lasane 19, Johnson 2.
RECORDS: H 7-11, 1-5 Region 6-4A. MC 16-5, 6-0 Region 6-4A.
Kingstree 47
Johnsonville 30
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree's Takiyah Gamble scored a game-high 16 points.
Johnsonville's Ny'Asia Graham scored a team-high nine points.
JOHNSONVILLE (30)
Wilson 3, Taniya Timmons 7, Brown 3, Verner 8, Ny'Asia Graham 9.
KINGSTREE (47)
Takiyah McGee 16, Gamble 2, Key.Mention 2, Burgess 8, Montgomery 2, Epps 2, Murphy 2, Keym. Mention 4, Barr 2.
First Baptist 67
Laurence Manning 39
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Audrey Bennett scored a team-high 15 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (39)
Audrey Bennett 15, Tindal 7, Truett 5, Thompson 5, Boykin 3, Rickenbaker 2, Best 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 50
Orangeburg Prep 37
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trintiy-Byrnes' McKenzie Davis scored a game-high 19 points.
TRINTIY-BYRNES (50)
McKenzie Davis 19, Teal Howle 12, Tatum 9, Pierce 6, Casstevens 2.
OTHER SCORE: Bethune-Bowman defeats C.E. Murray 33-26.
